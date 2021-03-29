LATEST LOOK: Hospital virtually opens to public

An artist's impression of the new Tweed Valley Hospital. Picture: NSW Government

Residents have had a chance to see what’s been happening at the Tweed Valley Hospital during a virtual Open Day last Wednesday.

In a first for the project and Health Infrastructure NSW, the traditional community open day was re-imagined as an online event that entertained and engaged the local community through a range of interactive materials.

The Open Day showcased the progress of the new hospital and addressed questions from the community through a live Q&A panel session, a virtual site tour video, site flyover, videos that share “A Day In the Life” of project team members and other new publications.

Stills from the new fly-through animation of the Tweed Valley Hospital.

Project Director for Health Infrastructure Jackie Hawkins said the team would have loved to hold this event in person but due to COVID-19 restrictions the team worked hard to bring everyone along in the virtual world.

“We have created a virtual site tour experience for staff and the community to take a ‘walk’ around the site, hosted by Senior Executives from the Northern NSW Local Health District, Health Infrastructure and Lendlease,” Ms Hawkins said.

“We also held a live panel session, with members of the project team responding to questions from community members, including topics such as local employment, University partnerships, staff education facilities, our consultation with the local Aboriginal community and the impacts of COVID-19 on the hospital design.”

Work on the new Tweed Valley Hospital is progressing well.

The online platform proved a huge hit, with staff and members of the community enjoying the flexibility of being able to access the materials at a time and place that suited them.

There were almost 800 visits to the portal in the first two days and the virtual site tour video was viewed more than 450 times.

The Open Day portal and all the materials will remain active until 5pm Wednesday April 6.

A video recording and summary document of the Q&A panel session is available on the site for those who were unable to attend on the day.

The Open Day portal can be accessed here.

For more information about the Tweed Valley Hospital project, please visit the website at www.tweedvalleyhospital.health.nsw.gov.au

