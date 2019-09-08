Crews prepare for another long night on fire grounds

Firefighters are working to contain the fire at Shark Creek.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire at Shark Creek. Rural Fire Service

UPDATE 4PM: THREE fires in the region remain at watch and act.

The RFS said due to erratic conditions with increasing winds at the Long Gully Rd fire near Tenterfield and Bees Nest fire burning near Tyringham and Dundarrabin, both blazes remain at watch and act.

The Shark Creek blaze also remains at watch and act. Winds are expected to ease tonight and cool temperatures should help crews work on containment lines throughout the night.

Tomorrow is forecast to be mostly dry and sunny.

Visit the RFS website or Fires Near Me app for the latest information.

Armidale Rd between Wirri Rd and Waterfall Way remains closed. For live traffic updates visit Live Traffic NSW.

UPDATE 3PM: BROOMS Head Rd is now closed due to a fire burning nearby at Shark Creek.

Residents in Wooloweyah and Angourie should monitor the situation for smoke and embers and have a plan in place if fire threatens.

UPDATE 1PM: THE fire at Shark Creek has burnt more than 2300ha of coastal heath and continues to burn in a north-easterly direction.

The RFS urge residents along Brooms Head Rd to enact their bushfire survival plan, and if residents are planning to leave they should do so early before the fire threatens.

The blaze is currently not directly affecting homes. It is burning west of Brooms Head Rd and east of the Pacific Highway.

Visit the RFS website or Fires Near Me app for the latest information.

UPDATE 11AM: THE out of control blaze burning at Shark Creek has been upgraded to watch and act.

The 2379ha fire is out of control and residents in the area should enact their bush fire survival plan now.

Visit the RFS website or Fires Near Me app for the latest information.

More to come.

EARLIER: FIREFIGHTERS are preparing for another challenging day with very high fire danger for the entire NSW North Coast.

WATCH AND ACT: BEES NEST FIRE

THE Bees nest fire north of Ebor and burning towards Dundarrabin and Tyringham remains the focus of Rural Fire Service firefighters this morning, alongside the fire burning at Drake.

The fire remains at watch and act, which means residents in the area should enact their bush fire survival plan now.

Conditions eased overnight but damaging winds up to 70km/h are expected to hinder the battle to contain the blaze today.

Very high fire danger today for the Far North Coast, North Coast and New England areas. Strong winds are expected to continue today, making it another challenging day for hundreds of firefighters working in the area. #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/EBEu6SGYXn — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) September 7, 2019

The fire is impacting on Armidale Road and Tyringham Road in the vicinity of Tyringham and Dundarrabin.

A large spot fire is also burning in the Muldiva State Forest, and burning towards Tyringham Rd, Bostobrick.

Residents in the area should continue to monitor to situation. Firefighters may begin backburning operations to protect properties where required.

If you are in the area of Tyringham, Marengo, Moonpar, Dundarrabin or Bostobrick, you should put your bush fire survival plan into action. Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

Well prepared and actively defended properties can offer protection. Fire and fallen trees may continue to impact a number of local roads.

Follow the directions of firefighters on the ground.

If you live in the area but are away from your home, it may not be safe to return to your property. Residents should visit the RFS website or Fires Near Me app for the latest information.

ADVICE: SHARK CREEK FIRE

THE out of control blaze at Shark Creek remains at advice level this morning.

Residents near Shark Creek should stay updated throughout the day as damaging winds expected today are not in firefighter's favour to contain the blaze.

Residents should visit the RFS website or Fires Near Me app for the latest information.

ROAD CLOSURES

ARMIDALE Rd between Wirri Rd and Waterfall Way at Tyringham is closed in both directions.

Motorists travelling between Grafton and Armidale can use the Pacific Highway and Waterfall Way or the Gwydir Highway and New England Highway.

Smoke in the area may affect visibility.

For up to date information on traffic conditions visit Live Traffic NSW.

2379 ha