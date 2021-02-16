LATEST: Driver remains critical after crash

The vehicle, which collided with a tree on Pringles Way, Lawrence, is covered with a tarp to protect it from the rain prior to crash investigators arriving on scene.

A 19-year-old man remains in a critical condition at the Gold Coast University Hospital after being involved in a collision north of Grafton, NSW.

On Tuesday afternoon, emergency services were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision that unfolded near a sharp bend on Pringles Way, approximately 14km north-east of Lawrence.

It's understood the silver utility left the road and collided with a tree.

"The driver was subsequently trapped due to that impact," Coffs-Clarence Police Sergeant Darren Williams told the Daily Examiner Tuesday evening.

The driver and sole occupant was trapped for a number of hours before he was released and airlifted via Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition with significant leg injuries.

With tight bends, hidden crests and wildlife darting across the road, Pringles Way can be a hazardous drive.

On February 14, 2020, a truck carrying soil lost control at the sharp, winding intersection of Pringles Way and Ryries Rd, rolling the vehicle.

In July 2018, a motorist travelling east along Pringles Way happened upon an overturned vehicle with a woman waving for help from inside.

A 57-year-old motorcyclist came to grief in November 2016 when he was thrown from his vehicle, hitting a barbed wire fence, and landing down an embankment. The man was flown to Lismore Base Hospital.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding Tuesday's crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

