Latest COVID-19 news for the Northern Rivers

COVID-19 Restrictions In Place For Northern NSW Over Fears Of Coronavirus Cluster Outbreak

No new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm last night (Saturday, April 3).

This means there is still just one locally-acquired in Northern NSW resulting from a hen’s party which involved a group who travelled to Byron Bay from Queensland.

NSW Health announced venues visited by the group, listed here, and contacted close contacts. Anyone who visited the venues at the time was urged to get tested.

One new overseas-acquired case of COVID-19 was recorded in the same period, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 5111.

QLD has also recorded only one new case of the COVID-19 virus overnight, acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

NSW Health said 85,175 tests had been conducted this week in NSW, with 6249 in the past 24 hours.

Traces of COVID-19 were reported after sewage surveillance detection at Lennox Head on April 1, but there wee no traces detected on April 3.

The Courier Mail reported while there are now 72 active cases in Queensland, health authorities are confident they have the southeast’s two clusters under control.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said it was good news that Queensland has not had any more cases of locally acquired COVID.

“We know COVID is not over and we are seeing still some disturbing statistics internationally – positive cases are happening every day overseas and people’s lives are being lost,” Ms D’Ath said.

NSW Health urged people to get tested if they had symptoms of COVID-19 or had been in an area of concern.

“We urge everyone in the Northern Rivers area, with even mild symptoms such as headache, fatigue, cough, sore throat or runny nose, to come forward immediately for testing, then isolate a negative result is received,” NSW Health said.

COVID-19 Testing Clinics

– Ballina QML Pathology Drive-through Clinic, Ballina Surf Club, Lighthouse Parade, East Ballina

– Lismore QML Pathology Drive-through Clinic, 354 Keen Street, Lismore

– Lismore Base Hospital

– Tweed Heads QML Pathology Drive-through Clinic, Cnr Wharf and Florence Street, Tweed Heads

– Tweed Hospital – Solander Street, Tweed Heads

– Tweed Heads QML Drive-through Pathology

– Byron Bay QML Pathology Drive-Through, Cavanbah Sports Ground, 249 Ewingsdale Rd,

– Byron Bay Walk-in Pop-Up Clinic; Byron Bay High School, 2 Arakwal Court, Byron Bay NSW

– Byron Bay Walk-in Pop-Up Clinic, Byron Bay Surf Club, Bay Street. Open 9.00am to 5.00pm, Mon – Fri

– Byron Central Hospital walk-in, 54 Ewingsdale Road, Ewingsdale

– Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology centres, located in Casino, Lismore, Ballina, Alstonville, Ballina, Bangalow, Mullumbimby, Ocean Shores, Murwillumbah and Tweed Heads. Most do not require referral, but some do require a booking. Check online.