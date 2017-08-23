25°
News

Latest court developments on three Tweed murder cases

Hamish Broome
| 23rd Aug 2017 2:54 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

James Paul Alderton

FORENSIC reports are yet to be complete from the scene of a stabbing murder in Murwillumbah's Knox Park in June, a court has heard.

The bloody June 6 brawl in which Murwillumbah father Charles Henry Larter lost his life is the subject of several autopsy and pathology reports in the case against murder-accused James Paul Alderton.

Alderton, 22, is also charged with the stabbing of Mr Larter's 18-year-old son Zachary Larter and another man, Joshua Mead, 29, with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police allege the knife used by Alderton, a 30cm Wiltshire chef's knife, was stolen from a nearby Coles minutes before the incident.

Alderton, 22, did not appear in Lismore Local Court yesterday where the matter was briefly mentioned.

A six week adjournment was granted by Magistrate David Heilpern so the remaining crime scene reports could be finalised.

Magistrate Heilpern ordered the balance of the brief by October 3 with the matter to return to Lismore Local Court on October 17.

Vanessa Fraser

A LISMORE woman charged with the murder of a Tweed Heads man in a bizarre and tragic driving incident is likely to be committed for trial when she next appears in court.

Vanessa Fraser, 48, did not appear via video link when the matter was mentioned in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Solicitor Rod Behan, acting on behalf of Fraser's legal aid funded solicitor Rachel Thomas, told the court a psychiatric report assessing Fraser's mental health was still outstanding.

Fraser was charged with murder following a crash on the Pacific Highway at Cudgera Creek on January 6 which killed Tweed Heads man Trevor Moran, 61.

Police allege Fraser intentionally drove her Ford Falcon into the father of three's motorcycle, causing an accident which left Mr Moran with fatal injuries. He died at the scene.

Fraser bail was refused and she has been held on remand in the mental health unit of Silverwater prison since her arrest.

The matter returns to Lismore Local Court on September 19.

Phillip Becker

POST-MORTEM crime scene reports are still outstanding in the Crown case against a Kingscliff man accused of slaying an alleged bikie debt enforcer.

Phillip Becker, 33, did not appear via video link for the brief court mention in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Mr Woods requested an adjournment of the matter until October so the Crown could finalise reports from the crime scene.

Magistrate David Heilpern ordered the balance of the evidence brief to be made available on October 6 and adjourned the matter until October 17 to return to Lismore Local Court.

Becker was extradited from Queensland on June 27 and charged by detectives at Tweed Heads in relation to the shooting murder of 31-year-old Ace Hall.

Hall was shot in the stomach on the afternoon of Saturday June 24 at an industrial area in Tweed Heads and later died during surgery after being left outside Tweed Heads Hospital.

The matter returns to Lismore Local Court on October 17.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ace hall charles larter james paul alderton northern rivers court northern rivers crime phillip becker trevor moran vanessa fraser

When is the nbn coming to your house?

When is the nbn coming to your house?

3000 Lismore premises will be able to connect by December.

Lismore man to face hearing over indecently assaulting 13 y/o

The Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

David Roger Adam Orams is being held on remand over the charges

Prolonged alcohol binge prior to Lynette Daley's death

The family of Lynette Daley are seeking answers over her death as the trial of two men continues in the Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour this week.

Lynette Daley was 'severely impaired' by alcohol before she died

What will you dress your dog up as?

Tommy Carlton, pictured, will be at the Paws in The Park event held at the Lismore Rugby Club.

Paws in the Park to take place this weekend

Local Partners

Plans for skate park are rolling along slowly

BALLINA Council has made the final decision on the controversial location but work hasn't started.

How roadside drug tests will address hemp foods

Road side drug test

Concern over consuming hemp foods could result in a false positive

First Falls tickets go on sale tomorrow

From Sydney, Jayde Lawe, Adam burns and his daughter Jayme Burns at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

All the info you need to ensure you get your Falls tickets.

OPINION: Who is who at Falls Festival 2017

NOVELTY: Brisbane pop band Confidence Man performing at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Our guide to the festival's kooky mix of hits and beats

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Take a musical theatre step back in time

WITH the Ballina Players' production of The Marvelous Wonderettes.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Talented students on show at Rivers Madness

TALENTED MADNESS: See tomorrow's music, artistic and drama stars perform in the 2017 Rivers MADness at Lismore City Hall on Wednesday August 23.

Students star at 2017 Rivers MADness

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

The Project will now be on six nights a week

The Project presenters Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

The Project is expanding with a Sunday night edition and a new host.

Deceased Estate – Auction 23rd Sept 10am

21 Cudgerie Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Auction 23rd...

Set amongst tropical palms on a large 1501m2 block, this spacious brick and tile home has one boundary along the very end of a quiet cul-de-sac, and a long side...

HERITAGE APARTMENT in the very heart of BANGALOW

2/23 Byron Street, Bangalow 2479

Unit 1 1 AUCTION

Above the historic Bangalow town centre is this spacious & modernised 1 bedroom apartment with front & rear balconies & security rear parking (currently under...

&quot;Yengalah&quot; an architectural masterpiece - environmentally conscious design

84 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated on a north-east facing 4193m2 (1acre) elevated plateau overlooking Byron Bay and its stunning coastline is this truly unique and incredible property. The...

Build Your Dream…Rare Vacant Block In Mullumbimby

4 Hibiscus Place, Mullumbimby 2482

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000 to...

An incredible opportunity has arrived to acquire a 781m2 vacant block of land in a prime Mullumbimby location. The land is level with a perfect north aspect...

A NEW, MODERN LEVEL BANGALOW BUNGALOW

4 Jambos Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 OFFERS INVITED...

A perfect investment or easy care family home! Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a single level & set on a low maintenance, fenced, pet...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 $925,000 to...

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Point break

27 Pinnacle Row, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 4 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Pinnacle Row' – a unique benchmark home in which every square metre has been meticulously crafted to the highest...

Position, Privacy and Character

39 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Auction 26th...

Perfectly positioned in a family orientated street in central Mullumbimby, this charming and private home with a D.A approved ensuite bathroom offers excellent...

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 URGENT SALE PRICE...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Point break

27 Pinnacle Row, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 4 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Pinnacle Row' – a unique benchmark home in which every square metre has been meticulously crafted to the highest...

Nasty cocktail of mortgage stress just 0.5% away

MORTGAGE STRESS: High cost of living and household debt mean even a tiny rate rise could push households in the 2480 postcode into mortgage stress and face a potential foreclosure.

Home owners in 2480 postcode facing mortgage stress threat

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause