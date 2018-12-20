Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stinger victim tells of deadly risk
Stinger victim tells of deadly risk Contributed
Environment

Stinger victim tells of deadly risk

by Alicia Nally
20th Dec 2018 4:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 18-year-old woman was washing sand out of her stinger suit on the shore when she was stung by a deadly irukandji.

The woman was one of two patients, the one bitten by a non-venomous snake on the foot, flown in the same helicopter from Fitzroy Island to Cairns Hospital in stable conditions last night.

Emergency services were alerted about 7.40pm to the double incident.

The teenager told Cairns Hospital staff she had worn her stinger suit while swimming and snorkelling all day but had taken it off and was washing sand out of the garment when she was stung on the foot late yesterday.

The woman, a Cairns local, did not realise she had been stung until she started experiencing extreme chest and back pain, as well as muscular pain.

She was still in hospital yesterday in a stable condition and expected to be discharged late on Thursday.

The snake bite victim was discharged early on Thursday morning.

cairns edge fitzroy island irukandji stinger victim water

Top Stories

    Bat bites, scratches 'can be fatal', health unit warns

    Bat bites, scratches 'can be fatal', health unit warns

    Health THERE has been an increase in the number of Northern Rivers residents being bitten or scratched by bats, prompting a warning from the public health unit.

    Greyhound trainer fights 10-year ban

    premium_icon Greyhound trainer fights 10-year ban

    News The Northern Rivers man was allegedly involved in live baiting

    'Serious bleeding to the head': Skateboard rider critical

    'Serious bleeding to the head': Skateboard rider critical

    News The man has been flown to hospital but is in a critical condition

    Storm bringing 'giant hail, destructive winds, heavy rain'

    Storm bringing 'giant hail, destructive winds, heavy rain'

    Weather The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning

    • 20th Dec 2018 4:51 PM

    Local Partners