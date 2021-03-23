Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic image of business people
Generic image of business people
Business

Latest business liquidations in Lismore

by Cathryn McLauchlan
23rd Mar 2021 3:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Lismore Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is three.

News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.

New South Wales-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.

Here's the list for Lismore, listed by postcode in date order:

2477

Mitta Vale Pty Ltd (In Liquidation), ABN: 76001104007, Main Business Location: NSW 2477, Notice Date: October 29, 2020, Liquidator: Jason Walter Bettles

Baclisin Pty Ltd, ABN: 58002815116, Main Business Location: NSW 2477, Notice Date: March 9, 2021, Liquidator: Morgan James Chubb

2480

Lismore Management Corporation Pty Limited, ABN: 30010695566, Main Business Location: NSW 2480, Notice Date: January 8, 2021, Liquidator: Morgan James Chubb

Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.

They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.

Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.

ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.

Originally published as Latest business liquidations in Lismore

More Stories

business liquidation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WARNING: Rising floodwater closes Lismore bridge

        Premium Content WARNING: Rising floodwater closes Lismore bridge

        News Minor flooding is still impacting the region and more rain is on the way.

        See ya later, rain! Five days of sunshine ahead

        Premium Content See ya later, rain! Five days of sunshine ahead

        News It seems like it’s been rainy for weeks, but that’s about to change

        PHOTOS: House burns down, but fireys save nearby homes

        Premium Content PHOTOS: House burns down, but fireys save nearby homes

        News The home was fully ablaze when crews arrived, so they focused on protecting...