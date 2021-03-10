Menu
Latest business liquidations in Alstonville

by Cathryn McLauchlan
10th Mar 2021 4:45 AM
NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the area so far today. The total for the past year is two.

News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.

New South Wales-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.

Here's the list for the area, listed by postcode in date order:

2477

Mitta Vale Pty Ltd (In Liquidation), ABN: 76001104007, Main Business Location: NSW 2477, Notice Date: October 29, 2020, Liquidator: Jason Walter Bettles

Baclisin Pty Ltd, ABN: 58002815116, Main Business Location: NSW 2477, Notice Date: March 9, 2021, Liquidator: Morgan James Chubb

Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.

They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.

Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.

ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.

Originally published as Latest business liquidations in Lismore

