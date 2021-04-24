Latest arrivals to animal park named after The Wiggles

The Macadamia Castle recently welcomed four baby guinea pigs into the world: Emma, Anthony, Simon and Locky,

Late Tuesday April 20, The Macadamia Castle welcomed four baby Guinea pigs into the world — Emma, Anthony, Simon and Locky.

Yes, they were named after The Wiggles!

Earlier this month, two baby lace monitors, also known as a tree goannas, were added to the Northern Rivers tourist destination.

Female Guinea pigs are pregnant for just over two months, and give birth to up to 13 babies at a time, although four is most common.

Their young, called ‘pups’, are born with fur and with their eyes open.

Guinea pig pups will drink milk from the mother’s two mammary glands but will begin to eat solid food within two days.

She will continue to nurse them until they are about three weeks old.

Guinea pigs are quite intelligent creatures – they can distinguish between the voices of different people who look after them, and will respond to their names.

They also need lots of space to exercise and play.

Guinea pigs are very social animals, but within a group there will be certain individuals that like each other and others that don’t get along so well.

You can visit these guinea pigs daily at The Macadamia Castle – open from 9am – 4pm.