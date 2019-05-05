Late try seals win for the Cougars

Casino front-rower Nic Morrissey carts the ball forward for the Cougars against Northern United in NRRRL at Crozier Field, Lismore Saturday.

THE dynamic halves pairing of Trevor Bolt and Roy Bell delivered for Casino in a hard-fought 22-18 win over Northern United in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League on Saturday.

Trailing 18-16, the Cougars snatched the win in the 77th minute when Bell placed a perfectly timed grubber kick through for hooker Hayden Pratt to score a try at Crozier Field, Lismore.

Earlier, it was a cross-field kick from Bell which saw winger Denzel Dangerfield score his second try of the game while grabbing a 10-8 lead after they were behind 8-6 at half-time.

Bolt scored from the first play off a scrum minutes later when he sliced through to give his side a 16-8 lead.

Bell returned to the Cougars to take on the captain-coach role this season while Bolt is in his second year with the club.

"Trev and I really complement each other well and we both have a fair bit of experience under our belt,” Bell said.

"It definitely helps having him outside me and it takes some of the pressure off when he runs the ball.”

United halfback Evan Hickling was also up to the task and helped winger Brandon Anderson score a double to reduce the margin to 16-12 with 21 minutes to go.

The Dirrawongs reclaimed a two-point lead in the 72nd minute with a brilliant piece of play from centre Clarence Kelly, who stepped around Casino fullback Noah King on his way to the tryline.

Hickling was doing all he could for United and brought down two Casino front-rowers in one-on-one tackles which forced errors.

It looked like they were going to hold on before the grubber kick from Bell found its man.

"We could have went into our shell at the end but the boys showed a lot of character, we just kept plugging away,” Bell said.

"We have a really young forward pack, they're digging deep every week and playing big minutes on top of that.

"Our front-rowers are playing 30-minutes stints and I like Noah's workrate at fullback.

"Dave Jacky is a big body and I wanted to move him (from fullback) up into the frontline at centre.

"Today probably wasn't his sort of game in the wet but he'll be good for us with that combination he already has with Trev.”

In other games, Ballina had a comfortable 36-8 win over Cudgen while Tweed Coast defeated Murwillumbah 18-10.

Elsewhere, Mullumbimby recorded a 28-26 win over Byron Bay at Red Devil Park.