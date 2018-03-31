Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lauryn Hill performs at Bluesfest on Friday March 30.
Lauryn Hill performs at Bluesfest on Friday March 30. Seanna Cronin
Music

Late start gives some Lauryn Hill fans the blues

Seanna Cronin
by
31st Mar 2018 5:00 AM

CALLING a crowd Brisbane when you're several hours from that city isn't a great way to start a show.

American RnB singer Lauryn Hill and her DJ repeatedly referred to the crowd at the Mojo stage last night as 'Brisbane', seeming to miss the fact that they were playing the Byron Bay Bluesfest.

The confusion over location could have been chocked up to jet lag, but when combined with Hill's tardiness - she walked on stage 30 minutes late - it was enough to push a significant portion of the crowd out of the Mojo tent to find entertainment elsewhere.

That's a shame because even with some technical issues - Hill kept gesturing to her earpiece and talking to the crew side of stage - it was a good show once it got going.

The set started with Everything Is Everything and included Fugees hits Killing Me Softly, Ready or Not and Fu-Gee-La.

At least the crowd that remained was supportive. Grace Jones was booed at the festival back in 2011 when she arrived on stage nearly an hour late. 

Bluesfest continues today with appearances by The Original Blues Brothers Band, Jackson Brown, Michael Franti & Spearhead and The New Power Generation.

bluesfest2018 lauryn hill music
Police investigate after body found near lookout

Police investigate after body found near lookout

Breaking Police are investigating after a woman's body was found on the North Coast this afternoon

Elderly resident assaulted during alleged break-in

Elderly resident assaulted during alleged break-in

Crime Police appeal for help after alleged break-and-enter near Ballina

Lengthy delays leaving Bluesfest site

Lengthy delays leaving Bluesfest site

Music Frustrated punters voiced their frustration online

Bluesfest Day 2: Pan pipes, Prince and Plant

Bluesfest Day 2: Pan pipes, Prince and Plant

Whats On From islander rhythms to Led Zeppelin

Local Partners