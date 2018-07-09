Late goals do job for Glee hockey team

ON THE BALL: Glee's Kim Clark (left) and Ballina's Alison Daniel isquare off n Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey.

ON THE BALL: Glee's Kim Clark (left) and Ballina's Alison Daniel isquare off n Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey. Shez Napper

GLEE scored twice in the last 12 minutes to snatch a 4-2 win over Ballina in Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey.

In the other game on Saturday, Northern Star scored an early goal against East Lismore and went on to win 2-0.

There was little between Glee and Ballina.

Olivia Osborne opened the scoring for Glee and Alice Bradford connected with a pass to score their second.

Ballina tightened its defence, led by new state representative Jennifer Hollier, Alison Daniel and Erica Truman.

It made the road to the goal harder although Glee striker Cassie Hughes showed her speed and skill to outrun the defenders only for her shot at goal to go wide.

Ballina's first goal came just before half-time when a hit by Holly Anderson was deflected in by Sam Peiti.

They equalised after the break with a goal to Anderson, whose shot went high into the net off a pass from Corinna Busse.

Hughes' persistence in the circle paid off near the end when it gave Osborne the opportunity to score her second before Kim Clark converted a penalty stroke to wrap up the win.

Renee Dunstan and Nella Bradford played strongly for Glee throughout.

Star started well against East Lismore and after eight minutes were rewarded for good teamwork when Ella Seller scored the first goal.

Annalyce Bodley ran the ball using skill and earned vital penalty corners for Star.

Noela Wyatt, voted one of the best on the field, had a decisive game for Easts and kept them in the contest by making some vital saves.

Zoe Cotterill kept well for Star.

Great stick work by Taquira McGrath resulted in Star's second goal.

Bodley, Sheyne Appleton and Shania McLean worked solidly for Star while Denni-Lee Gray, Kalani Moss and Catherine McKenna were among Easts' best players.