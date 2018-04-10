Late-game fatigue clips Magpies' wings

RUGBY LEAGUE: In what proved to be a back and forth tussle at Yamba League Field, Lower Clarence Magpies fell just short of starting the 2018 NRRRL first grade season on the right foot against Cudgen.

The Magpies toiled hard against their opposition, but fatigue in the second half proved costly as Cudgen ran out 38-20 victors in front of a healthy crowd.

The home side had kicked into high gear early in the clash, streaking out to a 10-point lead, before an awkward landing had fullback Robbie Howard taken from the field for a head knock.

With the fullback ruled out of the rest of the game, the hot weather and the lack of numbers on the bench caught up with the home side.

Lower Clarence vice-presdient John Elasaia said it was a proud display from a side which had been much-maligned in the off-season.

"Much has been said about this side prior to today and many have questioned the pressure playing a part in whether the side will taste success or not in 2018,” Elasaia said. "What those at the game saw was not a team under pressure, what they saw was a group who have accepted the challenge.

"This group will not win every game this season but they will most definitely win many more than many have predicted.”

SCORELINE: Cudgen Hornets 38 def Lower Clarence Magpies 20 (K Roberts, D Shaw, T Martin, A Kapeen tries; A Kapeen 4 goals).