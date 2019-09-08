Late card ends grand final chances

Casuarina flanker Ross Colvin charges into the defence in the Far North Coast rugby union preliminary final against Ballina at Crozier Field, Lismore, on Saturday. The Tweed team won .

A LATE yellow card cruelled Ballina's grand final chances in a 34-27 loss to Casuarina in the Far North Coast rugby union preliminary final at Crozier Field, Lismore, on Saturday.

The card changed the momentum of the game after Ballina centre Tupou Lolohea had just scored in the corner to give the Seahorses a 27-24 lead in the final 10 minutes.

Ballina lost possession from the resuming kick-off and centre Grant Knight crunched Casuarina flanker Ross Colvin in the next tackle, which the referee deemed high.

Knight was yellow-carded and Casuarina kicked a penalty goal to level it up before a runaway effort from five-eighth Vitori Buatava led to the match-winning try in the 78th minute.

Buatava skipped past several Ballina defenders before popping a ball back for centre Rian Olivier to score his second try.

"It's disappointing to get a yellow card at that stage of the game,” Ballina coach Chris Hickey said.

"Grant played well (off the bench) in the first half and really could have given us something at the end there but it wasn't to be.

"I think the card was for a high tackle. The frustrating part is there were another five or six high tackles on Ballina players throughout the game which didn't get anything.

"Full credit to Casuarina, though, it's a big effort for a new club to get through to a grand final.”

Casuarina joined the competition only in 2017 and looked like they were going to get there easily after taking a 14-0 lead early in the first half.

Ballina hit back with tries to winger Terry Ferguson and halfback Nick Watson to trail only 14-12 at the break.

A brilliant short ball from Lolohea put fullback Tom Watson over early in the second half and Ballina led 19-14.

That advantage was short-lived with another converted try to Casuarina before a penalty goal to Ferguson put Ballina back in front at 22-21.

Buatava nailed a field goal to give his side the lead before Lolohea went over out wide making it 27-24.

"I was proud of the effort from our boys; they didn't start well but they really played themselves back into the game,” Hickey said.

"They'll be disappointed but they should be proud of how they played and there are a lot of things they can take from that.”

FNC RUGBY UNION SCOREBOARD

PRELIMINARY FINALS:

First grade: Casuarina Beach 34 (Rian Olivier 2, Abraham Buatava, Robert Beacroft tries; Webb Lillis 4 conversions, penalty goal; Vitori Buatava field goal) d Ballina 27 (Terry Ferguson, Tom Watson, Nick Watson, Tupou Lolohea tries; Terry Ferguson 2 conversions, penalty goal). Half-time: Casuarina 14-12.

Reserve grade: Ballina 42 (Nat Hooper 2, Inasa Naulivou, Nick Brydon, Seamus Reen, Shane O'Brien, Callan Vanderstok tries; Seamus Reen 2 conversions; Nick Brydon penalty goal) d Wollongbar-Alstonville 14 (Casey Mackney, Matt Nean tries; Jaiden McDonald 2 conversions). Half-time: Ballina 20-14.

Women's sevens: Yamba 17 (Judy Vesper, Melanie Laurie, Shari Cohen tries; Judy Vesper conversion) d Ballina 14 (Kiera Clarke, Kerene Bienke tries; Melissa Watson 2 conversions). Half-time: Ballina 14-5.

President's Cup: Iluka 21 (Peter Laurie, Shaquill Roberts, Lenny Anderson tries; Grant Brown 3 conversions, penalty goal) d Yamba 17 (Jordan Binge, Joe Walker, Bede Hunt tries; Andrew Kapeen conversion). Half-time: Iluka 14-5.

GRAND FINALS

(at Crozier Field, Lismore,

on Saturday):

First grade (at 3.30pm):

Wollongbar-Alstonville v Casuarina Beach

Reserve grade:

Mullumbimby v Ballina

Women's sevens:

Wollongbar-Alstonville v Yamba

President's Cup:

Evans River v Iluka