Lastest road closures and cautions for Northern Rivers

ROAD CLOSED: Many of the regions roads have been closed due to flooding.

PLEASE read the following closures carefully and remember DON'T DRIVE THROUGH FLOODWATERS.

If you are in trouble you can call 000 or contact the SES on 132 500.

For rolling coverage on the weather click here

Ballina Shire

Caution

Ballin CBD - Various locations subject to high tide inundation

Boundary Road, Marom Creek. Water over the road.

Burns Point Ferry. Ferry is fully operational, please drive on and off ferry carefully.

Dalwood Road, Gum Creek Weir. Water over the road.

Ellis Road, Youngmans Creek. Water over the road.

Friday Hut Road, Emigrant Crossing. Water over the road.

Lindendale Road, Marom Creek. Water over the road.

Marom Creek Road, Gum Creek. Water over the road.

Ross Lane. Roadworks.

Watson's Lane, Emigrant Creek. Water over the Road.

Byron Shire

Closed

Booyong Road. Bridge closed due to safety concerns.

Federal Drive. Council worksite closed to traffic.

Goonengerry Road, at Beatties Creek. Flooded.

Main Arm Road. Water over the road at shop.

Palmwoods Road. Reports of water over the road.

Repentance Creek Road, water over the road.

The Pocket Road. Water over the causeway.

Upper Main Arm Road. Reports of water over causeway.

Upper Wilsons Creek Road. Road closed from 3 ways

Caution

Myocum Road-James Lane. Water over the road

Kyogle

Caution

Aspreys Road. 20t limit on Aspreys bridge.

Babyl Creek Road. 25t load limit on Nobles No.1 bridge.

Chestnut Road. 10t load limit on Varys Bridge.

Collins Creek bridge. 15t load limit

Horseshoe Creek Road. 20t limit on bridge no. 1

McLelland Road. 14t load limit

Lismore

Closed

Bentley Road Causeway, Tullera. Flood water over causeway and low lying bridges

Corndale Road, near Corndale Public School.

Cross Road, Numulgi

Hensley Carpark, lower level.

Rowing Club lower carpark.

Caution

Bruxner Highway, west of Loftville Bridge. Speed reduced to 60km between Barker Street and Tunstall Street.

Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes. One lane of the bridge is open to traffic.

Swan Bay Road. Caution rough surface.

Wallace Road. Lane open, drive with caution.

Corndale Road between Bexhill and Lockton Road

Dunoon Road, near showground. Water over road.

Eltham Road between Eltham Village and Virtue Road

Eltham Road between Gray Road and Eltham Village

Nimbin Road, Goolmangar. Water over road.

Terania CreekRoad, Terania. Floodwater over causeways.

Whian whian Road, gravel road causeways.

Richmond Valley

Closed

Bora Codrington Road. Water over the road.

Coraki Ellangowan Road. Water over the road.

Caution

Boggy Creek Road. Surface damaged to recent rain.

Bungawalbin Whiporie Rd, Bungawalbin. Damaged pavement.

Moonem New Italy Road. Surface damaged.

Myall Creek Road. Surface damaged

Old Tenterfield Road of Summerland Way. Damaged causeway.

Rambaldinis Road. Bridge damaged.

The Gap Road. East bound lane closed, road section undermined.

Source: myroadsinfo