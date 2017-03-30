25°
News

Lastest road closures and cautions for Northern Rivers

Samantha Elley
| 30th Mar 2017 5:47 AM
ROAD CLOSED: Many of the regions roads have been closed due to flooding.
ROAD CLOSED: Many of the regions roads have been closed due to flooding. Scottie Simmonds BUN300112FLD10

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PLEASE read the following closures carefully and remember DON'T DRIVE THROUGH FLOODWATERS.

If you are in trouble you can call 000 or contact the SES on 132 500.

For rolling coverage on the weather click here

Ballina Shire

Caution

  • Ballin CBD - Various locations subject to high tide inundation
  • Boundary Road, Marom Creek. Water over the road.
  • Burns Point Ferry. Ferry is fully operational, please drive on and off ferry carefully.
  • Dalwood Road, Gum Creek Weir. Water over the road.
  • Ellis Road, Youngmans Creek. Water over the road.
  • Friday Hut Road, Emigrant Crossing. Water over the road.
  • Lindendale Road, Marom Creek. Water over the road.
  • Marom Creek Road, Gum Creek. Water over the road.
  • Ross Lane. Roadworks.
  • Watson's Lane, Emigrant Creek. Water over the Road.

Byron Shire

Closed

  • Booyong Road. Bridge closed due to safety concerns.
  • Federal Drive. Council worksite closed to traffic.
  • Goonengerry Road, at Beatties Creek. Flooded.
  • Main Arm Road. Water over the road at shop.
  • Palmwoods Road. Reports of water over the road.
  • Repentance Creek Road, water over the road.
  • The Pocket Road. Water over the causeway.
  • Upper Main Arm Road. Reports of water over causeway.
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road. Road closed from 3 ways

Caution

  • Myocum Road-James Lane. Water over the road

Kyogle

Caution

  • Aspreys Road. 20t limit on Aspreys bridge.
  • Babyl Creek Road. 25t load limit on Nobles No.1 bridge.
  • Chestnut Road. 10t load limit on Varys Bridge.
  • Collins Creek bridge. 15t load limit
  • Horseshoe Creek Road. 20t limit on bridge no. 1
  • McLelland Road. 14t load limit

Lismore

Closed

  • Bentley Road Causeway, Tullera. Flood water over causeway and low lying bridges
  • Corndale Road, near Corndale Public School.
  • Cross Road, Numulgi
  • Hensley Carpark, lower level.
  • Rowing Club lower carpark.

Caution

  • Bruxner Highway, west of Loftville Bridge. Speed reduced to 60km between Barker Street and Tunstall Street.
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes. One lane of the bridge is open to traffic.
  • Swan Bay Road. Caution rough surface.
  • Wallace Road. Lane open, drive with caution.
  • Corndale Road between Bexhill and Lockton Road
  • Dunoon Road, near showground. Water over road.
  • Eltham Road between Eltham Village and Virtue Road
  • Eltham Road between Gray Road and Eltham Village
  • Nimbin Road, Goolmangar. Water over road.
  • Terania CreekRoad, Terania. Floodwater over causeways.
  • Whian whian Road, gravel road causeways.

Richmond Valley

Closed

  • Bora Codrington Road. Water over the road.
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road. Water over the road.

Caution

  • Boggy Creek Road. Surface damaged to recent rain.
  • Bungawalbin Whiporie Rd, Bungawalbin. Damaged pavement.
  • Moonem New Italy Road. Surface damaged.
  • Myall Creek Road. Surface damaged
  • Old Tenterfield Road of Summerland Way. Damaged causeway.
  • Rambaldinis Road. Bridge damaged.
  • The Gap Road. East bound lane closed, road section undermined.

Source: myroadsinfo

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cautions closures flood northern rivers roads

Brunswick and Tweed Rivers upgraded to flood warnings

Brunswick and Tweed Rivers upgraded to flood warnings

THERE are initial warnings for the Tweed and Brunswick Rivers issues by the BOM.

New 133-lot residential estate for Lismore

Aerial image of Lismore's suburbs.

Lots could be up for sale by year's end

List of services, schools and events cancelled

Are you affected by any of these cancellations?

Check here to see if your event, school or service is cancelled

Richmond River fish kill event 'totally predictable'

This has become a common sight in the Richmond River, according to John Larsson, chairman of the local branch of OzFish.

"All we really needed was the trigger”

Local Partners

New home for hospital car park beds

ROTARY has stepped in and will send the excess beds currently in Lismore Base hospital carpark to a medical centre in Papua New Guinea.

Personal care drive to help those struggling financially

CARING APPEAL: FSG Australia and the Richmond-Tweed Regional Library have joined forces to collect personal care items to give away to those who need it. Pictured at Ballina library are FSG project co-ordinator Claire McNally (left) and Ballina librarian Kerrie Fairlie.

Sometimes it's the everyday items that have to take a back seat

How to get your Splendour tickets, locals only

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you a resident in the area allowed to purchase them?

Five local acts confirmed for Splendour 2017

Artwork for Dope Lemon's first release, Uptown Folks.

Can you guess who?

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Foxtel’s gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

LEGO Batman and Scarlett Johansson take on Beauty and the Beast.

Back alley will be popping thanks to indigenous street artists

NT Kunwinjku and Bundjalung women artists exchange skills using local materials. Coordinators Jude White (behind) and Kylie Caldwell (black shirt, centre)

One of Byron Bay's most notorious 'dead spaces' will be invigorated

MOVIE REVIEW: Crazy Boss Baby story is a little far-fetched

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

After nailing Trump, Alec Baldwin’s career takes a strange detour.

MKR’s Amy blasts Josh’s ‘sl*t’ slur

Amy Murr, pictured with brother Tyson, said rival contestant Josh Meeuwissen crossed the line when he called her a ‘sl*t’.

AMY responds after being called a ‘sl*t’ by MKR’s villain Josh.

MKR recap: The ‘slut’ comment that shocked everyone

Yep, MKR’s Josh has done it again.

JOSH has always been annoying, but this time he went way too far.

How to get your Splendour tickets, locals only

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you a resident in the area allowed to purchase them?

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Picturesque and scenic 40 Acres in sought-after Richmond Hill

5 Roy Place, Richmond Hill 2480

Residential Land 0 0 UNDER CONTRACT!

Adjacent to farm land and the residential area of Richmond Hill, ever so close to Lismore and only 25 Minutes to Bangalow - this is an investment and lifestyle...

UNDER CONTRACT

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

BRILLIANT BYRON BAY RETAIL

Shop 2/8 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail ... Price Guide...

Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail strata shop premises is in a brilliant and profitable position. andbull; Middle Lawson...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Northern Rivers homes are hot property

SCENIC: Byron Bay was one of the suburbs that recorded a median house sale price in excess of $1 million.

Low stock levels and high demand keeps market buoyant.

Plenty of properties to thumb through in tomorrow's paper

Find your dream home in our property guide in tomorrow's Weekend Star.

Grab a cuppa, get the Weekend Star and check out the property pages

Five Northern Rivers homes under $250k

These Northern Rivers properties are under $250,000.

To quell the depressing news of Byron Bay's 'average' $1m homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!