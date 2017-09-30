27°
Property

Last vacant beachfront land hits the market

LAST PARADISE: The 11 blocks of vacant beach front land at Belongil Beach.
LAST PARADISE: The 11 blocks of vacant beach front land at Belongil Beach.

ELEVEN blocks of Belongil beachfront land, each with a starting price in the low $2 million, have hit the Byron Bay property market.

Bounded by Border and Kendall streets, the blocks ranging from 632-1278sq m in size are situated behind Beaumont's Beach House and are currently used as an unofficial carpark and overnight camping spot.

Veteran real estate agent Graham Dunne, of Graham Dunn Real Estate, Byron Bay, will be selling the land by expression of interest, closing on November 9. The owners are a private family who have held the property for the past 10 years.

"This is the last vacant land that can be sold on the beachfront in Byron Bay," Mr Dunne said.

"Byron Bay is definitely in its own property market bubble but it is a very serious bubble so the market will really dictate the price.

"As most people would know, there are complications with building on land this close to the beach, as the council DCP is quite complex."

The strip of beach close to the blocks has been the subject of intense public scrutiny, with Byron Shire Council, residents and property owners often at loggerheads over how to deal with the beach erosion endemic to that stretch of coast.

"I would advise those purchasing to use local architects and builders as they know very well the ins and outs of the Byron DCP for this area," Mr Dunne said. "The build may not be the nightmare some believe it to be if you have the right team."

This is a case of never say never for Mr Dunne, who retired from the real estate industry last June.

"I was just an old fart sitting in my caravan up in the Kimberleys when I got the call from the owners asking me to handle the sale of their property holdings out there," Mr Dunne said.

 

"I've come back because I just love the Byron property market but in the intervening year I have noticed the real estate market and the demographics of buyers have changed.

"There are a huge number of young families moving here and paying cash.

"Why would you live in Singapore or Melbourne when you can live here in Byron and work remotely to anywhere in the world?"

Topics:  beachfront land belongil byron bay northern rivers property northern rivers real estate

Lismore Northern Star

