Last of the tickets up for grabs

Tickets are still available for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Contributed

THE countdown is on to the Commonwealth Games and there are tickets still available.

With just one month to go until your Games experience begins, you might be experiencing some of the signs that a mega sporting event is on the horizon.

These signs include:

The sudden desire to take up Athletics.

Wearing your GC2018 merchandise everywhere you go.

The Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) feeling when you realise you don't have as many tickets as you'd like.

While we can't help you with your track and field aspirations, there is good news about the FOMO.

You can still snap up tickets for 12 great sports including athletics, badminton, basketball preliminaries, weightlifting and hockey.

Visit http://tickets.gc2018.com/content/gc2018/schedule.aspx to see what is still available.