Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tickets are still available for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
Tickets are still available for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Contributed
Sport

Last of the tickets up for grabs

5th Mar 2018 5:54 AM

THE countdown is on to the Commonwealth Games and there are tickets still available.

With just one month to go until your Games experience begins, you might be experiencing some of the signs that a mega sporting event is on the horizon.

These signs include:

  • The sudden desire to take up Athletics.
  • Wearing your GC2018 merchandise everywhere you go.
  • The Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) feeling when you realise you don't have as many tickets as you'd like.

 

While we can't help you with your track and field aspirations, there is good news about the FOMO.

You can still snap up tickets for 12 great sports including athletics, badminton, basketball preliminaries, weightlifting and hockey.

Visit http://tickets.gc2018.com/content/gc2018/schedule.aspx?utm_source=Newsletter&utm_medium=EDM&utm_campaign=1MTG_Tickets to see what is still available.

athletics commonwealth games 2018 northern rivers sport tickets
Lismore Northern Star
AIRLINES: Which one is most likely to get you there on time?

AIRLINES: Which one is most likely to get you there on time?

Business A REPORT reveals the best airline for your next flight out of Ballina airport based on cancellations, arrival and departure times.

LYME DISEASE: Is this a cure?

LYME DISEASE: Is this a cure?

Health "It's so disheartening when you are just getting worse and worse"

Is Matt Damon moving to Byron Bay?

Is Matt Damon moving to Byron Bay?

Celebrity He is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time

BREAKING: Man found dead in his car

BREAKING: Man found dead in his car

News It is believed he died of natural causes

Local Partners