PROUD MOMENT: Graduation day at Dalton Drive Early Learning Centre, Maroochydore. Johnny Voller is the sixth child from his family to graduate. Johnny is pictured with his parents Dee and Carl, and siblings, Sarah, 16, Grace, 15, Michael, 12, Faith, 10, and Daniel, 7.
Parenting

Last of six siblings to graduate daycare in 17 years

Amber Hooker
by
15th Dec 2018 6:00 AM
A DAYCARE graduation felt like "leaving home" for Dee Voller, who has now watched all six of her children farewell the same facility across 17 years.

Johnny, 4, was the last Voller child to graduate Maroochydore's Dalton Drive Early Learning Centre, which has helped the family through tough times including births, deaths and marriages.

Like many parents across the Sunshine Cost, Dee became emotional at the thought of her youngest readying for "big school". But the sadness at saying "goodbye" runs a little deeper.

"My sister was going through breast cancer, she was getting sick and passing away, and the staff were wonderful," Dee said.

"They have helped us through some tough times."

 

GROWING UP: Graduation day at Dalton Drive Early Learning Centre. Johnny Voller is the sixth child from his family to graduate. Johnny gets a kiss from his mum Dee.
Thursday night's celebration followed the high school graduation of the eldest Voller child, Sarah, and 12-year-old Michael's primary school graduation.

But for Dee, Johnny's graduation was the hardest as she said the staff had become like family and she had made lifelong friends.

Dee and her husband Carl work full-time, and said life with six children could be "hectic".

She said even sneaking an early morning cup of coffee proven difficult now the children had caught on to her morning ritual.

But with Sarah off to university next year, Dee was hopeful they would have another set of wheels to help with the school run.

daycare graduation ceremony parenting sunshine coast business
