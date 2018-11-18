Last night's deluge: 97mm in Ballina, widespread outages

DELUGE: Several parts of of Ballina Shire received more than 90mm last night.

FLASH flooding hit a broad swathe of the Northern Rivers region last night with some areas receiving more than 90mm in a short period along with widespread blackouts.

A major blackout hit Mullumbimby - midway during the Mullumbimby Music Festival.

A huge storm cell formed in the mid-afternoon east of the Great Divide and moved rapidly north east towards the coast.

STORM CELL: Last night's heavy rainfall hit a huge swathe of the Northern Rivers. BOM

Areas west of Casino and Kyogle such as Urbenbille had reports of giant hailstones measuring 5cm across, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The storm rapidly fanned out from Yamba and Evans Head in the south west to Woodenbong in the northwest and moved across Casino, Kyogle, Lismore, Alstonville, Ballina, Byron Shire and the Tweed, bringing intense, heavy rainfall along the coast.

Locations in Ballina Shire received the heaviest falls with 105mm at Houghlahans Creek and 97mm at Ballina.

Byron Shire received averages of more than 50mm.

The highest rainfall in the Lismore LGA was Corndale which received 69mm, while the Lismore guage received 46mm.

There was less rain further west but reports of hail.

Power outages hit Goonellabah, McLeans Ridges, Tintenbar, Ewingsdale, the Nimbin area and Mullumbimby.

There are no thunderstorms expected today, but continues showers are likely.