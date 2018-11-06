All the Cup Day glam from Flemington

What the celebs are wearing to the Melbourne Cup

THERE may be some last minute outfit changes as Melbourne's elite gear up for a wet Cup Day.

Celebrities gracing the Birdcage were up early in the hair and makeup chair, with Megan Gale, Britt Davis and Lauren Phillips getting made over at Uva Salon in Prahran.

Guests began arriving at the Birdcage just before midday, with Myer ambassador Elyse Knowles sporting a bright yellow Acler ensemble, paired with a hat from Melissa Jackson Millinery.

Rachael Finch wore a red Elliatt dress with a Lady of Leisure headpiece.

WHAT THE CELEBS WORE:

Myer Ambassador Elyse Knowles. Picture: AAP

Nathalie Kelley at the Lexus marquee. Picture: Alex Coppel

Megan Gale. Picture: Alex Coppel

Rachael Finch. Picture: Getty Images

Lauren Phillips. Picture: Alex Coppel

Linda Rama-Ellis in the Pace Marquee. Picture: Alex Coppel

Brooke Hogan in the Bumble marquee. Picture: Alex Coppel

Julie Bishop in the Bumble marquee. Picture: Alex Coppel

Michelle Payne and brother Stevie Payne. Picture: Jason Edwards

2018 Lexus Melbourne Cup. Myer Fashion on the Field. Olivia Rogers. Picture: David Caird

Jockey Michelle Payne. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith

Jaimee Kennedy. Picture: Alex Coppel

Josh Gibson. Picture: Getty Images

Olivia Molly Rogers arrives in the rain. Picture: Jason Edwards.

FASHIONS ON THE FIELD:

Myer Fashions on the Field final winner Jordan Beard. Picture: David Caird

Excited entrants walk onto the stage for the judges. Picture: David Caird

Final winner Jordan Beard parades before the judges.

Entrants parade during the heats. Picture: David Caird.

Myer Fashion on the Field. Picture: David Caird

Kris Smith. Picture: Getty Images

Dalton Graham. Picture: Getty Images.

Final winners Yvette Hardy (2nd runner-up), Jordan Beard (Vic Winner) and Bronte Segota (3rd runner-up). Picture: David Caird.