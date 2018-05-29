Last-minute decision to cancel auction of Casino building

What will happen to the old RTA building at Casino?

What will happen to the old RTA building at Casino? Susanna Freymark

TONY HENNESSY was quietly excited about the possibility of the old RTA building in Casino's Barker St becoming an art gallery.

The wide windows would let in light, essential to viewing artworks and there was plenty of space to host art workshops, Mr Hennessy said.

The state owned building was up for auction for a reported $200,000.

"We need to stop the auction," Mr Hennessy said.

This was no wild idea from Mr Hennessy. He was serious and he had form.

When the Drill Hall was about to be auctioned off, he contacted the Member for Page Kevin Hogan to stop the sale of the federally owned building. Now the Drill Hall is undergoing a massive makeover with ambitious plans from Richmond Valley Council.

This time, Mr Hennessy reached out to Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis to get the June 12 auction halted.

On Monday morning Mr Gulaptis phoned Mr Hennessey to tell him the good news. The auction would be stopped.

"I only found about about the building last week when I was in parliament," Mr Gulaptis said.

"I went and saw the Minister for Finance and he said he would do what he could."

Mr Gulaptis raised the issue again with NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro when they met at Beef Week on Saturday.

"It will be pulled from auction," Mr Gulaptis said.

And if everything goes to plan, the old RTA building will be very cheap.

"For values under one million, it can be handed over to Council for a nominal fee," Mr Gulaptis said.

The next step lies with Richmond Valley Council.

"The council are pivotal," Mr Gulaptis said. "They will end up being responsible for the asset."

Richmond Valley Council's General Manager Vaughan Macdonald applauded the community's insight to use the vacant building as an art gallery, and said council would support all efforts to seek funding for its conversion.

However, Mr Macdonald said council was not in a position to purchase the property.

He said in recent times council had received numerous requests from community groups for the provision of new facilities, or to purchase land for community use, which were difficult to fulfil due to budgetary constraints.

The Casino Art Group is keen. Ideas for Friends of the Gallery memberships could help fund the purchase of the building.

He is planning a public meeting at the site to

hear the community's feedback.

Call Tony Hennessy on 0419581130 if you can help.