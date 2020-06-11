Menu
The final girder has been slotted into place on the new Tabulam Bridge as the project to provide a safer crossing of the Clarence River hits the home stretch.
Last girder laid as opening date for new bridge draws closer

Cathy Adams
11th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
THE final girder has been slotted into place on the new Tabulam Bridge as the project to provide a safer crossing of the Clarence River hits the home stretch.

Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure Chris Gulaptis said construction of the $48 million new bridge was powering ahead, despite the recent challenges of bushfires, floods and COVID-19.

“This bridge, now sitting at 80 per cent complete, will improve road safety and efficiency for all motorists, pedestrians and cyclists,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“So far we’ve seen 45 32-metre girders installed on the main bridge, and another 12 25-metre girders installed on the overflow bridge.

“The last one was lifted into place at the end of May and residents will soon see the final outline of the bridge taking shape, before opening to traffic later this year.”

Contractor Georgiou Group will be carrying out concrete deck pours and installing bridge and pedestrian railings in the coming months. A new guardrail and kerbing will also be installed, before road works, asphalting and landscaping rounds out the project.

The project is being funded by the NSW Government’s Bridges for the Bush program.

