Last farewell for dynamic fullback?

MULLUMBIMBY fullback Matt Ashton will be a man on a mission in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League elimination semi-final at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah, today.

The 20-year-old English import is confident the sudden death clash with Murwillumbah will not be his last game in the NRRRL before heading home to Manchester in January.

Ashton has been a constant threat in the Giants' backline this season with his blistering speed helping him score 16 tries, putting him among the competition's top try-scorers.

He came to Mullumbimby after playing in England alongside the Giants' second-rower Sean Watkins.

"It's tough to think that this could be my last game at the club but I really think we can go further than this,” Ashton said.

"I'm pretty proud that I took a chance to come out here at a young age and it couldn't have worked out better so far.

"It's a pretty special time for a lot of people at the club and I still don't think we've fully played to our potential.”

The Giants have returned to the finals fold for the first since 2009 under new coach Dallas Waters.

It has been no easy task with a stack of injuries in recent weeks while lock Eden Syme and talented five-eighth David McGrady moved on mid-season.

Ahston is part of a core group that has been the backbone of the team with halfback Roy Bell, five-eighth Matt Mulcahy and hooker Dennis Smith playing all 18 games this season.

Front-rower Josh Castellano has missed only one game and has been leading the way in the forwards while centre Michael Thomas has produced some of his best form.

"We've had a lot of injuries but we're not using excuses - I believe we have the players and we're a good enough team to beat anyone,” Ashton said.

"We've made it a bit harder on ourselves and they're a tough side but I'm pretty confident we can turn them over.”

The Giants have had a tough run heading into the finals with a draw and back-to-back losses culminating in a 48-12 thumping by sixth-placed Marist Brothers last Sunday.

They still had some players on the mend and will have more aggression and size in the pack with the return of lock Dwayne Moseley and second-rower Viliane Tobesewa.

Kick-off is 2.45pm.

TEAMS FOR TODAY

Murwillumbah: Fullback Adam Walker; wingers Jack Bishop, Theo Da Pioan; centres Caleb Howell, Jake Vickery; five-eighth Sam O'Dea; halfback Wayde Kelly; props Remi Vignau, Andrew Barnes; hooker Joe Besgrove; second- rowers Jonty Van Der Schuer Keelan Biltoft; lock Wade Riley. Bench: Hadrien Dominque, Dylan Nash, Travis Barry, Zac Mitchell.

Mullumbimby: Fullback Matt Ashton, wingers Sam Batston, Dylan Estreich; centres Michael Thomas, Malcolm McGrady; five-eighth Matt Mulcahy; halfback Roy Bell; props Josh Castellano, Kurt McDonald; hooker Dennis Smith; second-rowers Billy Hedditch, Dwayne Moseley; lock Jacob Francisco. Bench: Viliane Tobesewa, Jack Ingham, Tommas Gibson, Travis Watkins.