Last-ditch challenge to Kyogle rally

The Border Ranges Rally is due to be held in the Kyogle area next month. Contributed

AN INDEPENDENT environmental legal centre has raised concerns about the Border Ranges Rally, due to be held in the Kyogle area next month.

The Environmental Defenders Office has written to Kyogle Council stating that it does not believe the event is compliant - and therefore is not permissible - under relevant legislation.

Local group Northern Rivers Guardians prompted the EDO investigation because they were "angered by the prospect of residents' property gates being locked and concern about potential harm to threatened species like koalas”.

They asked the EDO to review and advise the group on Kyogle Council's recent approval of the rally.

President of Northern Rivers Guardians, Scott Sledge, said that the EDO's assessment of the approval process appeared to confirm that the council should have required the rally's organiser, the Gold Coast Tweed Motorsport Club, to submit a development application for the event.

Kyogle councillor Maggie May said she was also "very concerned about the approval of a high speed car event being finalised before the club submitted its Traffic Management Plan and Safety Plan”.

"Proper process means that all relevant information is made available to councillors before they endorse the approval of an event like this and that just hasn't happened in this case,” Cr May said.

