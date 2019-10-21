Last ditch bid to stall Sekisui court date to raise cash

OPPONENTS of the proposed Sekisui House Yaroomba Beach development enter court on Monday to ask for an adjournment to their November Planning and Environment Court appeal date to allow more time to fund legal costs.

A COMMUNITY group would find out today whether the Planning and Environment Court would allow its application to postpone its appeal against Sunshine Coast Council's approval of the Sekisui House, Yaroomba Beach development.

Development Watch legal officer, Lyn Saxton, said another $110,000 was needed to fund the court case set to start on November 18.

"We are still keen to take our case to court and need an extension of time to raise the money needed so we can retain our brilliant legal team and expert witnesses," she said.

Ms Saxton said community groups had done an amazing job raising $210,000 in just nine months to launch the appeal.

"With Christmas so close we would have the opportunity to engage with a substantial number of the more than 9000 objectors who like to spend their summer holidays in the natural environment we are famous for and fighting to protect," she said.

"We are up against a significantly larger legal team retained by Council and Sekisui."

Ms Saxton said her team was hopeful the judge would see from its Affidavit that it had the community support needed to raise the remaining amount.

"We are not going to abandon the 9200 in the community who want us to keep fighting," she said.

Community organisation Friends of Yaroomba has held a range of events including live music, beach walks and art auctions. Ms Saxton said all have been supported by Sunshine Coast businesses, artists, musicians, printers, graphic artists and other organisations.

The Appeal by Development Watch and Sunshine Coast Environment Council was against the 2018 decision by Sunshine Coast Regional Council to approve an application to override the current Planning Scheme in favour of Sekisui's application to construct three buildings of seven storeys plus several other buildings up to six storeys behind dunes that were nesting areas for endangered Loggerhead turtles.

Mrs Saxton said Monday's 10am hearing was open to anyone who would like to attend the Planning and Environment Court in the Queensland Courts Building, George Street, Brisbane.