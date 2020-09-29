Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Tabulam bridge.
The Tabulam bridge.
News

Last chance to walk the historic Tabulam Bridge

Jarrard Potter
29th Sep 2020 11:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE community in and around Tabulam is being encouraged to celebrate the old and new Tabulam Bridge before it is taken down with an opportunity to walk over the historic structure this weekend.

Transport for NSW director north region Anna Zycki said the old bridge will be open to pedestrian traffic from 1pm Sunday October 4 to 6pm Monday October 5 before it is removed.

"The community is also invited to take a walk across the new bridge, opened to traffic last month, via the pedestrian access incorporated into its design," Ms Zycki said.

"This event will give the community an opportunity to bid farewell to the old bridge and also a chance to take a close look at the new bridge."

The final girder has been slotted into place on the new Tabulam Bridge as the project to provide a safer crossing of the Clarence River hits the home stretch.
The final girder has been slotted into place on the new Tabulam Bridge as the project to provide a safer crossing of the Clarence River hits the home stretch.

RELATED: Barnaby's bridge stunt scorned in parliament

Ms Zycki said the Transport for NSW project team is also working closely with Council, local museums and the school to reuse some timber elements of the original bridge.

"The local community is being urged to share their memories, paintings and photos of the old bridge to include in a commemorative e-book," Ms Zycki said.

Contributions to the commemorative project can be made emailing tabulambridge.community@georgiou.com.au or by calling 1800 314 530.

More Stories

clarence river tabulam bridge transport for nsw
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'We will all suffer for it in the end'

        Premium Content 'We will all suffer for it in the end'

        Letters to the Editor A long-time train campaigner she she is forced to "turn my face away" over the loss of the rail corridor.

        Fines issued after 500 attend beach party

        Premium Content Fines issued after 500 attend beach party

        News PEOPLE are continuing to disregard the COVID-19 public health orders.

        Murder trial delayed as accused suffers ‘great pain’

        Premium Content Murder trial delayed as accused suffers ‘great pain’

        News THE North Coast man allegedly fatally stabbed his ex-partner in 2018.

        Farmers warned to watch out for devastating weed

        Premium Content Farmers warned to watch out for devastating weed

        News GRAIN farmers are being reminded to check for the parthenium weed ahead of a bumper...