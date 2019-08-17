Last chance to snap up coastal house blocks

HOT STEAL: The 12 Lennox Elevation land blocks are expected to sell out in two days.

HOT STEAL: The 12 Lennox Elevation land blocks are expected to sell out in two days. contributed

ONE of Lennox Head's most sought-after estates, Elevation, is tipped to sell quickly once its last hilltop land release hits the market this weekend.

The final release made up of of 12 allotments will complete the 119-residential community by Australian developer, Urbex.

The final release will be priced from $360,000 to $550,000 and will provide a unique lifestyle proposition in the highly sought-after Lennox Head community.

The blocks of elevated land will range in size from 642m2 - 2204m2 and will sit atop hillside, bounded by waterways, bushland and surrounded by North Coast beaches.

Project Prestige Sales Consultant Ben Leaver said the once in a lifetime opportunity in northern New South Wales offers the perfect balance between the coastal lifestyle aspirations of residents, whilst complementing the natural surrounds.

"The last release in the boutique estate would be very popular amongst locals and interstate buyers because of its exclusive location and nearby amenities,” Mr Leaver said.

"There is a strong appetite from a range of buyers, particularly locals who are looking to upgrade their homes and individuals from Sydney and Melbourne wanting to secure a hinterland home away from home.

"One of the main drivers of this demand has come from the growth in local amenities and transport. From the moment the airport in Ballina arrived and the Pacific Highway upgrade, we've seen the area continue to thrive and an urgency to secure a spot within Elevation.

"As soon as the last land release hits the market, we're anticipating most of the blocks will sell-out in as little as two days if the last stages are any indication of buyer sentiment.”

The master planned community has been designed to retain value, including tree lined streets, a park and walkways.

Mr Leaver says there is no shortage of individuals who are eager to secure a piece of Elevation and interested buyers are encouraged to email sales@projectprestige.com.au to book an onsite appointment.

"The land sells quickly once released and it is 'first in best dressed', so we encourage everyone super keen to stay tuned and keep an eye out,” he said.

Elevation is three kilometres from Lennox Head village and beaches, 15 minutes from Ballina CBD and airport, and 30-minutes' drive to Byron Bay. The new highway has reduced travel time from the Gold Coast to under 90-minutes and just 2-hours from Brisbane.