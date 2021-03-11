Last chance to secure a spot at Tweed’s foodies weekend

Husk Distillery will be hosting cocktail making classes as part of the Tweed Artisan Food Weekend.

There's still time to grab tickets for the Northern River's Tweed Artisan Food Weekend kicking off on Thursday.

The event, a collaboration of local producers, chefs and farmers, is set to showcase the spectacular flair and flavour of the Northern Rivers.

The Tweed Artisan Food Weekend offers visitors the chance to explore and discover a selection of boutique properties throughout the vast Tweed Coast and lush hinterland between March 11 and 14.

While the Snowy's Seafood BBQ White Party, Potager's Meet the Locals Lunch, Mavis's American BBQ Feast and Pavillions Hotel have sold out, there are still tickets available on a number of events.

From Thursday night, treat your tastebuds to a Greek inspired "by the sea" five course set banquet at Taverna or travel to Oaxaca (Casuarina) as you indulge in an authentic culinary experience at Lolita's Mexican Cantina.

Friday afternoon, take a behind the scenes look at the smoking process at Crafty Cow for the best of their local Low and Slow BBQ.

Taste, experience and create at Husk Farm Distillery for a cocktail masterclass as the sun sets on Friday afternoon or visit Mavis's Kitchen to indulge in a champagne breakfast as the sun rises on Sunday.

Discover the raw beauty and tranquillity of the Tweed hinterland through a scenic drive to The Pavilions Terranora for a long table lunch and live music fiesta.

Discover the Tweed River through the Minjungbal Cultural Experience on Water-sharing Indigenous stories, native ingredient menu and live music to pay homage to the rich culture and history of the region.

As the sun rises feel the benefits of beach yoga with Wave Yoga on Cabarita Beach then wander across to Nectar for a fresh juice and wholefood breakfast.

Renowned Chef Christine Manfield will curate a picnic in the paddock with local produce and styling by Blue Ginger Picnics, set among the picturesque avocado orchards of Tropical Fruit World.

Taking in the wider Northern Rivers, Harvest at Newrybar will showcase the traditional flavours of Australia at their stunning hinterland property.

There are still limited tickets left for a number of the events. To secure your spot click here.