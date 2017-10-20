Last chance to have your say on marriage equality

LAST CHANCE: Friday October 20 at 6pm is the last opportunity to request a survey form or a secure access code from the ABS so you can participate in the marriage equality vote.

AUSTRALIANS have until 6pm today to register to cast their vote on marriage equality.

Today at 6pm is the deadline for replacement survey forms or secure access codes for online voting to be submitted.

The often controversial campaign has seen emotional pleas from yes and no supporters.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is urging everyone to get their surveys in the post by October 27 and remind voting closes November 7, including online voting.

For more information call 1800 572 113 or visit https://marriagesurvey.abs.gov.au/contact

Key Dates of the Marriage Equality Survey

Thursday, 24 August 2017 (midnight local time) - The Commonwealth Electoral Roll closed for new enrolments or changes to enrolments for this survey.

Tuesday, 12 September 2017 - Mailing of forms and collection begins.

Monday, 25 September 2017- All survey packages (which have a staggered delivery schedule) should be received by this date.

Friday, 20 October 2017 (6pm local time) - Final day to request or pick up replacement survey forms, or to request a Secure Access Code to access telephone and online response options.

Friday, 27 October 2017 - Please mail your form back to the ABS by this date to make sure it counts.

Tuesday, 7 November 2017 (6pm local time) - The survey closes. If your survey is received after this, it will not be counted.

Wednesday, 15 November 2017 - Survey results published on the ABS website. The Australian Statistician will publish a statement on the quality and integrity of the survey.