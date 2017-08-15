Last chance to register for Lismore Masters Games

Gearing up for the 2017 Lismore Workers Masters Games fitness challenge is competitor Mari van Tonder with Lismore Workers Masters Games chairperson Matt Barlow and SWITCH gym trainer George Stevens.

REGISTRATIONS for the tenth Lismore Workers Masters Games close this week, and organisers are encouraging people who are still undecided to take the plunge and sign up.

Masters Games chairperson Matt Barlow said one of the newest sports in the Masters Games is the fitness challenge, where individuals compete against one another in a series of mystery workouts over two days.

Competitors will be put through their paces at the Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre, with entrants undertaking four workouts a day that include elements of spinning, swimming and running as well as functional movements such as squats, burpees, push ups and chin ups.

"Fitness challenges are everywhere these days - there are TV shows, charity fundraisers such as our own local Samson Fitness Challenge, and they are very popular as health bootcamps. It's really taken off so we decided to add a fitness challenge to the Masters Games,” Matt said.

"Anyone who is willing to do a bit of training can take part. It's a great sport to join if you are fit, love having fun and want to challenge yourself.”

Marié van Tonder, 47, is taking part in her first Masters Games in 2017. Originally from South Africa, Marié said she was not usually competitive, but had been inspired to compete by an old friend.

"A friend of ours lost her leg from the knee down in a tractor accident and went on become a Paralympian snowboarder,” she said.

"I saw her photo the other day and thought, 'If she can do that, then I can try the Masters Games'.

"For me, it's about challenging myself to see what I am capable of - I've never done anything like this before. I love exercising but this gives me a real purpose and a goal to work for. It's not about beating others but striving to be my best.”

The 10th Lismore Workers Masters Games is being played across various venues in Lismore from 22-24 September. It is open to anyone over 30 who would like to join the following sports: baseball, cricket, dressage, golf, hockey, lawn bowls, netball, Oztag, fitness challenge, football, five-side football, softball and mini-lympics.

Matt said the mini-lympics was introduced a few years back for those who prefer a slightly more sedate competition.

"The mini-lympics includes darts, snooker, euchre and indoor bowls - it's a little less physically challenging, but the competition is still fierce,” Matt laughed.

"The Masters Games is more about fun and friendship than anything else, and it's a great way to meet new people or just try something different. But hurry, if you want to join the fun, you only have until this Friday!”

Registrations for the tenth Lismore Workers Masters Games close on August 18. To register, visit www.lismoremastersgames.com.au.