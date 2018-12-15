Last chance to purchase land at Springfield Lakes

An aerial shot of Springfield Lakes and Springfield Rise.

An aerial shot of Springfield Lakes and Springfield Rise. Wes Palmer

IF BUILDING a dream home in Springfield Lakes is on your bucket list then you better act quick.

Springfield Lakes developers, Lendlease, have only one block of land left for sale in the entire 1200 hectare development.

That 448m2 block will set you back $310,500 and is located on Sunset Place.

McGrath Estate Agents Principal Tracey Caruana said she remembered back when Springfield Lakes was first developed.

"It's such a beautiful story," she said.

"I recently sold a home that was one of the original homes. It's so magical when you look back."

Ms Caruana said she only aware two blocks that had been originally purchased from the developers and not built on, she is selling one of them.

She grew up in Camira and visited the first display village in Springfield Lakes.

"It was quite exciting. It started with the formation of the lake."

By the time Springfield Lakes was being developed schools were already constructed in the area.

"Everyone wanted to live there."

Springfield Lakes historical photo of construction of the lake and sales office which is now home to Moselle's Restaurant.

Back in 1999 when the the development started, town cottage homes were advertised starting from $105,000 for house and land packages.

In that year construction of the original sales office and Spring Lake began and Bridgewater Chase was the first village constructed in the development.

A lot has changed since then.

The original sales office is now home to Moselles Restaurant.

The Springfield Lakes development now comprises 10,000 residential lots and once fully built out 30,000 people are expected to call the the Greater Springfield suburb home.

Domain data shows there's 199 houses currently for sale in the area and the median price for a three bedroom house is $376,000, that jumps to $580,000 for a five bedroom home.

There's 18 villages in total, The Escarpment, Bridgewater Chase and Clancy's Crossing border Brookwater, while on the other side of the Centenary Hwy are the remaining villages such as Lakes Entrance, The Summit and Olive Springs.

The Springfield Lakes development includes more than 120 hectares of open space, 20km of hike and bike trails and nearly 23 hectares of lake.

There's 28 different parks including Robelle Domain.

Over the years the Springfield Lakes development has won several awards including Best Masterplanned Community in 2007 and more recently National Winner of Best Masterplanned Development in 2015.