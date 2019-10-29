Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE: It's your final chance to have your say on short term holiday letting on the North Coast.
DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE: It's your final chance to have your say on short term holiday letting on the North Coast. courtneyk
Community

Last chance to have your say on short term holiday letting

Jackie Munro
by
29th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 1400 North Coast residents have had their say on short term holiday letting, but time is running out to submit your opinion.

Southern Cross University is providing the opportunity for Northern Rivers residents to submit feedback on short-term holiday letting in their local government area.

Project lead Dr Tania von der Heidt said tourist mecca Byron Bay is not alone in dealing with the impacts of short-term holiday letting.

She said with communities along the North Coast grappling with the growth of Airbnb, Stayz and the like, 12 councils and the region's peak tourism body have partnered with SCU to give residents a voice in a new survey.

"It's all about evidence-based decision-making,” Dr von der Heidt said.

"The new knowledge from this latest research project will contribute locally to inform civic decision-making.”

Dr von der Heidt said to have a "consistent supply-side approach” to planning and policy for short term holiday stay operations across the whole region, people need to be able to have their say.

"Opinions from all across the region, rather than only coastal hotspots, will be beneficial for the multitude of stakeholders: destination marketers; general residents; Airbnb hosts; Airbnb guests; and not least, administering councils,” she said.

"The research will provide benchmarking information to guide future decision-making around location-applicable regulation of short term holiday letting.”

You can take part in the survey online.

Feedback closes Thursday.

airbnb northern rivers community short term holiday letting southern cross university stayz
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Brief of evidence outstanding in prison murder case

    premium_icon Brief of evidence outstanding in prison murder case

    Crime A BALLINA man being held on remand was allegedly murdered by another inmate in June.

    The unusual reason a Lismore bridge will be closed

    premium_icon The unusual reason a Lismore bridge will be closed

    News The bridge will close intermittently over the next couple of days

    WE ASKED: Is it OK to water your lawn during a drought?

    premium_icon WE ASKED: Is it OK to water your lawn during a drought?

    Gardening Do you water your grass when nature has turned off the tap?

    What makes this wine bar one of the best in Australia

    premium_icon What makes this wine bar one of the best in Australia

    Business Slice of wine paradise in our backyard recognised among best