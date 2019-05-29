Last chance to have your say on seniors' village expansion

A development application for the expansion of the Palm Lakes Resort at Ballina has been on public exhibition.

RESIDENTS have until tomorrow to comment on a major seniors' housing village expansion before Ballina Shire Council.

A $37.8 million extension to the existing Palm Lake Resort on North Creek Rd in Ballina will be subject to consideration by the Joint Regional Planning Panel.

Ballina Shire Council will first prepare a report on the proposal.

As part of this process, the application for the development of 156 new self-care dwellings, recreational facilities, car parking and other works was placed on public exhibition.

In submissions lodged with the council, some ratepayers have raised concerns about stagnant water at the existing development which was causing a "horrendous" odour, increased mosquito risk as a result of that stagnant water as well as drainage issues and the amount of fill required for the changes.

The effect on estuaries and oysters has also been raised as a concern.

Palm Lake Resort Ballina Residents' Committee chairperson Steve Horne said a "large majority" of residents present at a recent meeting approved the plans in his submission to the council.

"It is perceived as delivering economies of scale to the existing Palm Lake Resort, potentially reducing costs to residents while increasing facilities," Mr Horne wrote.

"The only significant negative is potential disruption during the construction phase of the development, which is likely to go on for a couple of years."

Mr Horne said the committee was also concerned about "further pressure on internal roads" and the fact construction access, involving heavy vehicles, would be through existing internal roads.

"Palm Lake residents request that construction access to the proposed new development be limited to a new access road along the lot's North Creek Rd frontage," he said.

"This road could initially be temporary, for construction traffic only."

He asked that the council make a new access point from North Creek Rd a condition of approval for the development, initially for construction purposes and later as the main entrance to the new section of the estate.

For more information or to lodge a submission, visit da.ballina.nsw.gov.au and click on "Applications On Exhibition".