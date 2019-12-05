Menu
A new 10-residence strata title subdivision has been proposed for one of the superlots within the Aureus development at Skennars Head.
News

Last chance to have your say on proposed subdivision

Liana Turner
5th Dec 2019 3:42 PM
RESIDENTS have until December 6 to have their say on a proposed 10-residence subdivision.

A development application for the strata subdivision proposal has been on public exhibition through Ballina Shire Council.

The $3.58 million proposal would see one of the “superlots” within the Aureus development at Skennars Head transformed into a medium-density housing block.

This would consist of ten two-storey homes, half of them with four bedrooms, the remainder with three bedrooms.

In the DA documents, planning firm Planners North said the “primary objective” of the development was to provide “high quality medium density housing … that is likely to become a benchmark in the locality”.

The DA, submitted to the council on October 28, can be viewed on the council’s website.

