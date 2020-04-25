Last chance to have your say on drought plan

TOUGH TIMES: The Tenterfield region faced the worst drought in living memory after more than 22 months of prolonged hot and dry conditions. Photo: Grant Johnston

TOUGH TIMES: The Tenterfield region faced the worst drought in living memory after more than 22 months of prolonged hot and dry conditions. Photo: Grant Johnston

IF YOU are a Tenterfield Shire resident, this is your last chance to have your say on the Tenterfield Shire Council Drought Management Plan.

It was a difficult year for residents as the region suffered one of the worst droughts in memory.

Due to recent severe drought conditions, Tenterfield and Urbenville water reticulation areas had water restrictions imposed for 22 months from April 2018 to March 2020.

This prolonged dry spell not only impacted the townships, but once Level 4.7 was reached, had severe repercussions on the rural community as well.

Tenterfield Shire Council's existing Drought Management Plan was implemented in 2010 following the dry conditions of 2009.

However, a Tenterfield Shire Council spokesman said actioning of the plan in April 2018 was the first time the plan's measures had been enacted.

"Many lessons were learnt as a result of these harsher and drier times," he said.

In order to ensure this knowledge is captured, Tenterfield Shire Council is now reviewing the Drought Management Plan.

Feedback is sought from the community and businesses about how the council can improve their response to future droughts.

Tenterfield Shire residents are invited to provide your feedback through the Engagement Hub on Tenterfield Shire Council's website before Friday, May 1, 2020.

For more information or to submit your feedback, visit https://tent.engagementhub.com.au/drought-debrief.