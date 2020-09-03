$4.4M plan to redevelop shopping village

Plans for a $4.4 million development of Banora Shopping Village have been lodged with Tweed Shire Council.

PLANS to redevelop a Tweed Shire shopping precinct have been placed on public exhibition.

$4.4 million worth of works at Banora Shopping Village have been proposed in a development application lodged with Tweed Shire Council on July 9.

Yi Fong International Pty Ltd is the owner of the shopping centre, on the corner of Leisure and Darlington Drives in Banora Point.

The proposed works include demolition of 261 sqm of store space on the northern side of the property, facing the Leisure Drive frontage, to accommodate more carparking spaces.

A 1438 sqm extension of the existing supermarket is also proposed.

The existing layout of Banora Shopping Village.

The proponent is also seeking approval to reconfigure the internal carparking and driveway access layout, renovate and refresh some of the external cladding, features and signage and to allow for a future pedestrian connection with the adjoining Club Banora, a branch of Twin Towns Services Club.

According to documents now on exhibition, a pre-lodgement meeting was held between the applicant and the council on November 22 last year.

Proposed changes to the building layout.

The portion of the existing building slated for demolition was in the past home to a video rental store.

The shopping centre is currently home to a Coles supermarket, butcher, bakery, chemist, newsagent, liquor store, dentist and other specialty shops.

Public submissions on the proposal are being accepted until today.