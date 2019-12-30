Menu
SHARING ECONOMY: AirBnB logo
Last chance to have a say on controversial Airbnb

JASMINE BURKE
30th Dec 2019 1:00 PM
BYRON Shire has the highest number of Airbnb’s per head of population in the world, according to Victims Of Holiday Letting (VOHL).

The news has prompted the group to invite residents to have their say on capping holiday letting to 90 days in residential zones through Byron Shire Council after claims there were 3,305 properties listed as of September, with an estimated 40 per cent in Byron Bay alone, up 13.5 per cent in the last year.

State Planning has invited Council to apply for a 90 Days Cap for Short Term Rental Accommodation (STRA) in most residential zones.

Doug Luke, Convenor of VOHL, said “residential amenity, whole neighborhoods and affordable housing are being destroyed”.

He stated for more than a decade the group’s position had been that “planning law should be applied by the council to all STRA in Residential Zones where it is still a prohibited and illegal activity without development consent”.

However, VOHL has said they support the 90 Days Cap, but argue “it should be applied equally across the shire without exception of ‘tourist hotspots’, where there is a large number of permanent residents living.”

“The Shire’s approved B and B operators have complied with a very detailed DA process requiring considerable fees and charges,” Mr Luke said.

“Holiday let owners applying for a DA should follow a similar process for the sake of fairness and safety.”

“For registration, the council will need to check that the number of bedrooms listed abides by the current DA. VOHL is aware of illegal conversions into extra bedrooms.”

The NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE) has advised that STRA owners would need to purchase public liability insurance for registration.

VOHL said they suggested a minimum of $20 million cover would be appropriate.

Council has stated that non-hosted STRA on bush fire and flood prone land will require development consent.

The DPIE has said that an STRA on bush fire prone land with a Bushfire Attack Level of 40 or Flame Zone is unlikely to receive development consent.

The Rural Fire Service advised that the safety risks are too high.

Go to www.yoursaybyronshire.com.au/holiday-letting to support a 90 Days Cap across all residential zones. Link closes January 30 2020.

