Dogs of Oz has been searching far and wide for Australia’s Top Dog and the entries have been coming in fast. Here’s your last chance to enter.
Pets & Animals

Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

26th Feb 2020 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM

Dogs of Oz has been searching far and wide for Australia's Top Dog.

Whether it's a terrier from Tasmania, or Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever from New South Wales, all are in the running to be crowned Australia's Top Dog.

The winner will receive a morning makeover on either Sunrise or The Morning Show from a Pooch

Perfect groomer; a $5000 voucher from our friends at Petbarn PLUS you'll also receive return flights to Sydney and one nights accommodation at Ovolo 1888 Darling Harbour for you and your dog.

Entries close this Thursday, February 27.

Snap, share and enter at dogsofoz.com.au today.

Here's a few of our early doggo entries from across the country:

Coco and Sugar.
A couple of Toy Pomeranians called Coco and Sugar from New South Wales

Picture: Susan Morrissy
Susan Morrissy from SA has posted this little muppet.

 

Charlie the German Spitz
Charlie the German Spitz from Queensland is described as having "the most beautiful

personality, very gentle and loveable".

 

A Tassie Pearl.
This gorgeous girl from Tasmania is called Pearl.

Harley from Victoria.
Harley from Victoria is a keen Bombers fan.

Mandy from the NT.
Mandy from the NT is described as "simply the best"!

ALTERNATIVELY, ENTER THE COMPETITION HERE

