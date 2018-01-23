'Last chance' to save Lismore lake pool: Councillor

A Lismore councillor is making one last effort to save the lake pool.

Cathy Adams

A LISMORE councillor says he will not give up on restoring the lake pool as a free facility for the community.

Cr Greg Bennett, posting on social media yesterday, said he would be moving a notice of motion at the February meeting on the issue.

"It looks like a few more councillors now support a reopening of the lake pool so there is some prospect that it may get the numbers," he wrote.

"This might be the last chance for the pool as it is due to be demolished next financial year."

GOLD: The Lismore Lake Pool in its prime in the 1970s, as a free public amenity for young and old. Facebook

Cr Bennett's notice of motion is: "The council commits to save and restore the Lismore Lake Pool as a free facility.

"The restoration is completed in the most cost effective manner possible and to the minimum standard required.

"Items which are not absolutely necessary like the chemical storage shed shall be excluded."

The motion also calls for the council to investigate the outsourcing of ongoing maintenance of the pool, and to actively seek grant funding to pay for the restoration.

Cr Bennett wrote the pool should be run as "efficiently as possible; lifeguards should only be considered if council's insurer is unwilling to underwrite the activity or standards require them".