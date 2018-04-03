LAST CHANCE: Get early tickets for 'glorious' food festival

Last chance to get early bird tickets for Harvest Food Festival.

Last chance to get early bird tickets for Harvest Food Festival. Nelly le Comte Photography

TODAY is your last chance to get early bird tickets to a food festival that has been described as the "most fabulous, most local and most delectable gastronomic graze over four glorious days".

Northern Rivers Food's Harvest Food Festival is all about food and beverages.

Committee chairwoman, Rebecca Zentveld, said the popular event was now in its third year.

"Harvest Food Festival celebrates our local farms and producers," she said.

"We have a program for our local community and visitors to the region, to help connect people with real food on real farms and honour our amazing producers.

"Each year Harvest Food Festival organisers (all volunteers from local food businesses), showcase a series of local food tours, dinners & food experiences, from paddock to plate and seed to flower."

Highlights this year include:

An exclusive launch party at Cape Byron Distillery

Graze the valley and discover the fabulous world of artisanal cheese, micro herbs and a delicious farmhouse lunch on our food lovers tour of the Tweed Valley

Relax with cocktails amongst the sugar cane at Husk Distillers in Tumbulgum

Discover why our local macadamia, coffee and honey are so special in our "Backroads of Byron" tour

Enjoy a festive Harvest Festival seasonal feast at Fins at Plantation House - which is the brand new collaboration between Steven and Morgan Snow of Fins Seafood Restaurant and Tropical Fruit World

Join in the fun at our exclusive Harvest Lunch at Three Blue Ducks, The Farm

Take a country drive, incorporate some of our NRF Harvest Food Trail farm visits, keep a look out for roadside stalls and enjoy the fresh produce bounty that surrounds us from Tweed to Ballina.

Special early bird rates have been offered by the Harvest Food Festival organisers until Tuesday, April 3.

The 2018 event is on from Thursday, May 3 until Sunday, May 6.

"Part of enjoying the food, is knowing the back story... understanding where your food was grown, the sustainable methods used to grow or produce the food, the farmer who grew and brought the food to market or the local baker who lovingly baked the bread," Ms Zentveld said.

People can find out more about the Harvest Food Festival and buy tickets at the website: www.harvestfoodfest.org