Some of the rifles handed in during the final days of the national gun amnesty. Thursday, 21st, Sep, 2017.
Last chance for gun owners to register firearms

Aisling Brennan
26th Sep 2018 7:56 AM

GUN owners with unregistered firearms have only a few days left to legally dispose or register their gun before the state-wide Firearms Amnesty comes to a close.

The NSW Police Force, with the support of the NSW Government, will continue to accept an unregistered firearms or firearm-related items before September 30.

After the success of last year's national campaign, gun owners will again have the opportunity to legally dispose or register their weapons without penalty as part of the state-wide Firearms Amnesty.

"Many Firearms have already been surrendered to Tweed Byron Police and we would encourage people in possession of Unregistered Firearms to take up the opportunity of unconditional surrender before 30 September 2018," a Tweed Byron Police District spokesperson said.

During the three-month period in 2017, NSW netted 24,831 firearms and 1898 firearm parts for destruction, sale or registration - more than any other state or territory.

Firearms and firearm-related items can be surrendered under amnesty arrangements at approved drop-off points, which include licensed firearm dealers and police stations.

