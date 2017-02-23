Last chance for a dip before pool redevelopment

Ballina and Alstonville pools will be closed for renovations.

MAJOR development on the Alstonville and Ballina pools will see the popular spots closed over the cooler months.

Ballina Council is encouraging people to go for a final dip before March 19.

With temperatures reaching record highs this summer, the local pools continue to be a popular spot for cooling down over the summer months.

Now, after forty-plus years of use, these much-loved facilities are receiving comprehensive upgrades, which means next summer the community will be cooling off in revamped and modern aquatic facilities.

This major upgrade requires extensive work, with both pools to be closed from March to early November 2017.

This will impact on normal seasonal operating times but is essential as both sites are being redeveloped simultaneously.

Once completed, the up-to-date aquatic facilities will become valuable community assets for the next forty years, according to the council.

While works are underway, council suggest people take advantage of Ballina Shire's beautiful swimming spots, including the Richmond River, North Creek, Shaws Bay, Lake Ainsworth or patrolled beaches along the coast.

What's planned?

Following comprehensive community consultation in 2016, a design concept for each facility was developed and endorsed by council.

Woollams Pty Ltd has been selected to design and construct the new pools and facilities, which will include:

FINA compliant 50m x 20m heated pools. Each pool will have eight 2.5m-wide lanes for competition swimming and water polo games.

25m x 15m heated enclosable pools for swimming lessons, children's play, lap swimming and rehabilitation

Access ramps into all pools.

Wet play splash areas for children

The Ballina pool will have a new amenities building and transparent screens along the Richmond River

Enhanced landscaping at each site.

It is anticipated that both the new Alstonville and Ballina Swimming Pool complexes will reopen in early November 2017.

In the meantime, all members of the community are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the project plans and factsheets available on council's website .