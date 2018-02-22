Last chance at freedom for Nimbin lane boys

James Brown, left, and Ryan Hawken in a file photo at Lismore Court.

James Brown, left, and Ryan Hawken in a file photo at Lismore Court. Jay Cronan

A JUDGE has warned two Nimbin "lane boys" to avoid cannabis at all costs as the men were granted a reprieve from a full-time jail sentence.

Tobi Cox and Christopher Walsh were caught on camera dealing cannabis multiple times over the course of a police surveillance operation in Nimbin between January and April 2016.

Cox, 31, was filmed 13 times dealing cannabis, and had prior drug possession convictions.

Walsh, 30, was filmed 11 times and had prior drug supply convictions, as recently as 2014.

The pair were originally ordered to serve non-parole jail terms of six months and four months respectively when they were sentenced last July in Lismore Local Court.

But today they were granted a reprieve by the District Court following an appeal.

Instead they were ordered to serve nine month Intensive Corrections Orders, involving strict supervision, community service, and drug and alcohol testing.

The sentences also include at least 32 hours of community service each month.

District Court Judge Laura Wells warned both men that they could not commit any offence during the ICO term, which "could even include the possession of a small amount of cannabis".

"So don't endanger your situation for the next nine months, even through any ups and downs in your life," she told Cox.

On Monday this week two other lane boys, Ben Yasserie and Beau Anthony Molly-Grabovsky, also dodged jail sentences.

Yasserie and Molloy-Grabovsky will serve respective 10 month and 12 month ICO terms.

Another man filmed multiple times at Rainbow Lane, Ryan Hawken, is currently serving at least six months in jail.

He was granted a two-month reduction in his non-parole term on appeal and will be released on supervised parole on May 20, 2018.

The last man sentenced to jail over the matter, James Brown, faces an appeal hearing in the District Court next month.

He was filmed 21 times taking part in the supply of prohibited drug and breached a good behaviour bond.

The court last heard Brown was in rehab on the Gold Coast.