CLOSEST BANK IS 60KM AWAY: Woodenbong's NAB will close on May 30.
CLOSEST BANK IS 60KM AWAY: Woodenbong's NAB will close on May 30. Joyce Marsh
Last bank in town closes as NAB opts out

by Susanna Freymark
23rd May 2018 4:28 PM

AT THE end of this month, the National Australia Bank branch at Woodenbong will close.

From May 30, residents will have to travel to alternates branches.

That's 60km to the Kyogle branch or 70km to Beaudesert across the border.

Woodenbong correspondent Joyce Marsh said it would be a dark day when the NAB closed, leaving the Woodenbong area without any bank.

"For dinosaurs like me who have grown so used to the staff who were not only problem solvers, with great patience and understanding, but they unfailingly led us through the intricate changes in banking, making sure we fully comprehended the procedures,” Ms Marsh said.

"They have always willingly extended personal friendship to us. Gone are the days of first name basis.”

NAB was contacted five days ago for a statement but none was forthcoming.

Woodenbong Post Office banking facilities will continue to be available.

Lismore Northern Star

