Laser show to light up Christmas carols

Lennox Head Community Carols 2018.

EVERY year on the first Sunday of December the Lennox Head community come together to celebrate Carols in the Park.

This family-friendly event is organised by volunteers from the Lennox Head Combined Sports Association Carols Committee.

Williams Head Reserve becomes a hive of activity with families singing and picnicking and enjoying the entertainment provided by local community groups and school children.

There are food trucks, animal encounters and Santa arrives and departs in spectacular fashion, usually in a helicopter.

The event has been running for more than 25 years and each year the Macadamia Castle, as major sponsors of the event, put on a fireworks display to conclude the event.

This year however, in light of the extremely dry weather conditions and in recognition of the bushfire emergency affecting large parts of the Northern Rivers, the Macadamia Castle and Carols organisers made the decision to remove fireworks from the program.

The decision was made out of respect for those who have suffered major losses in recent bush fires and the tireless work being undertaken by local fire fighters, many from the Lennox Head Local Command.

Instead the Macadamia Castle will now be sponsoring a magnificent laser light show.

The Christmas themed show is a laser sky spectacular choreographed to a Christmas soundtrack.

The colourful display creates stunning beams, fans, holograms and clouds of colour in fog through the air for hundreds of metres and will be as impressive and entertaining as the fireworks.

The show is sure to delight children and adults alike and provide a fitting finale to the celebration.

Announced on Wednesday the local community have been very supportive of the change, calling it a brilliant move and a sensible and responsible decision.

The Lennox Head Combined Sports Association Carols Committee and the Macadamia Castle welcomes everyone to join them this Sunday December 1 from 5pm.

Bring your picnic blanket and your best singing voice.

No dogs, no glass, and no alcohol.