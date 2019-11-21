Largest fire fighting vehicle in the country supported RFS

EXTRA HELP: The Mk8 ultra-large fire vehicle weighs 30 tonnes when fully loaded with 10,000 litres of water and foam.

THE Aviation Rescue and Fire Fighting Service (ARFFS) Ballina team supported the RFS in controlling the Bora Ridge bushfire from crossing the Pacific Highway.

The ARFFSS is a federal team that operates at airports; the Ballina team supports the Ballina Airport.

They are easily identifiable because of their bigger yellow fire trucks, known as the Mk8 vehicles.

The Mk8 ultra-large fire vehicle is the largest fire fighting vehicle in Australia. It weighs 30 tonnes when fully loaded with 10,000 litres of water and foam.

They enable fire fighters to respond to any incident at an airport within three minutes.

The Ballina ARFFS unit operates with two Mk8 vehicles, four fire fighters and one local commander.

Am ARFFS spokeswoman confirmed six firefighters (two from Coolangatta, two from Ballina and two supervisors) and one vehicle were tasked to support the RSF in containing the fire from crossing the Pacific Highway.

"They were tasked with containing a fire from of between seven and ten kilometres near Woodburn and New Italy and they stood down from that job by 6.30pm on that day,” she explained.

On Saturday, five firefighters (two from Coolamgatta, two from Ballina and one supervisor) and one vehicle were tasked to support the RFS containment work in the same area.

A spare Coolangatta vehicle was stationed at Ballina and responded to a request from RFS at Woodburn on November 15 and 16.

"The Coolangatta crew was also deployed to Mullumbimby on November 12 and 13 to be on standby to protect life and property and they did respond to a spot fire at Mt Nardi with the local Fire and Rescue NSW crew,” the spokeswoman said.