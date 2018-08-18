Largest cash sponsorshop ever for Lismore Show

Lismore Showground secretary Mark Bailey, treasurer Andrew Gordon, Steph McNulty from BCU Lismore, Showground president John Gibson, BCU sales director Callum Pritchard, and staff members Neil Boyd, Steven Anderson and Stuart Gray.

THE 133rd North Coast National is just 60 days away, and organisers have announced a new naming rights sponsor for the show.

President John Gibson said he was "very excited” that Banana Coast Credit Union had come on board.

The sponsorship is the largest cash sponsorship in the history of the showground.

In announcing the sponsorship, BCU's general manager of sales and service, Callum Pritchard, said it was a "natural fit”.

Founded in the 1970ss BCU was formed by a small group of business owners - predominately banana farmers on the NSW North Coast - to provide a local, realistic banking alternative to the big banks.

"That dedication to community is something that saw BCU rush to reopen its branch at Conway Street in Lismore after the 2017 floods,” Mr Pritchard said.

"And even though we have expanded in size BCU, like the North Coast National, remain dedicated to our members and the communities in which they live and work.”

This year's show has seen a massive increase in both sponsorship and exhibitor interest.

Showground secretary Mark Bailey said it was shaping up to be one of the biggest shows on record.