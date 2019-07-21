Large sum of cash stolen from vehicle

STOLEN: An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the vehicle.

STOLEN: An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the vehicle. Barry Leddicoat

NSW Police are appealing for public assistance after a large sum of cash was stolen from a vehicle in Bangalow.

Between 3.05pm and 3.30pm on Thursday, an employee of an automatic teller machine company was installing a new machine inside a service station in Byron Street, Bangalow.

The man returned to his car to collect money to fill the ATM, where he found the front passenger window smashed and one money bag on the seat.

The money bag had been inside another black duffle bag that was missing from the vehicle.

The missing black duffle bag contained a large sum of cash, a replica Glock and cartridge, two holsters, keys, personal items of the employee's and an esky.

Officers from Tweed Byron Police Station attended and established a crime scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who saw a 2018 White VW Amarok dual cab with canopy, with no signage, or a person carrying a black duffle bag to come forward.

NSW Police media confirmed today that the investigation is still active.

The amount of cash stolen was not disclosed.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.