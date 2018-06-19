Large-scale drug syndicate accused fronts court

A man accused of being involved with a large-scale drug syndicate has fronted court.

ONE of six men charged in relation to an alleged large-scale drug syndicate has lodged pleas for his four charges.

Mark Stanley Magee, 53, appeared in Lismore Local Court via video link from Grafton Correctional Centre yesterday.

Defence solicitor Vince Boss, who told the court he had just taken carriage of the matter, lodged not guilty pleas to Mr Magee's charges of supplying a prohibited drug of a small to indictable quantity and participating in a criminal group activity.

Mr Boss lodged guilty pleas to Mr Magee's other charges of possessing a prohibited drug and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.

Mr Magee was arrested in Byron Bay as part of a widespread police operation last month.

His co-accused include his son Corey Magee, 26, Jesse Marijonas Vilkelis-Curas, 22, and three other men yet to face court.

The arrests, undertaken by officers from Strike Force Trevalsa, were conducted in Lismore, Byron Bay, Chinderah, Raymond Terrace and on the Gold Coast.

Police have alleged the group were involved with trafficking drugs into NSW correctional facilities, including Grafton Correctional Centre.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said the DPP was expected to be involved with a number of the charges.

"I've been asked to adjourn the matter for seven days,” Mr Gradisnik said.

One of Magee's co-accused was due to face Lismore Local Court next Monday, while others will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on another date.

Magistrate David Heilpern said he would prefer for those matters which had begun to be heard in other Northern Rivers Courts to remain there.

"I'm keen for them to go back to the court from which they came if possible,” Mr Heilpern said.

He adjourned Mr Magee's matter until next Monday.