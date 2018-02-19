Large manta ray washes up on North Coast beach

A 2.4 metre manta ray washed up on the beach.

A 2.4 metre manta ray washed up on the beach. Ken Miles

EVANS Head resident Ken Miles came across an outstanding sea creature last week.

A 2.4 metre manta ray washed up on Airforce Beach at Evans Head just before noon last Friday.

SCU Associate professor, marine biologist and fisheries scientist Daniel Bucher Marine said it was unusual for manta rays to wash up on shore.

"Given the shark net trials and the mantas caught in them, this one may have been released and since died,” he said.

"It would have scars and abrasions on it if it has been caught up in the nets.”

From the length he said the creature was possibly an adult but they can often be larger at three to four metres tip to tip.

Prof Bucher said there have been more manta rays in the area than there were a few decades ago.

"Divers at Julian Rocks rarely ever saw a manta,” he said.

"Now you are able to swim with mantas and it is a real drawcard.”

Prof Bucher said warmer waters would have been the draw card but it may also have just been because a group of manta rays discovered the North Coast and decided to stay.

DPI staff have collected the manta ray.

”We have removed biological samples for future analyses, and to cross reference against existing databases describing previously sampled Manta Rays,” a DPI spokesperson said.

No mention was made of evidence that it had been trapped in a shark net.